By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure building over Colorado on Monday will keep our weather quiet and dry for the next few days. We anticipate no weather related travel issues anywhere in our region going into Thanksgiving.

Temperatures on Monday will be similar to Sunday which means upper 40s along the Front Range. Mountain areas will stay in the 20s and 30s.

Warmer weather arrives Tuesday with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday when we reach the lower 60s in the metro area. Thursday will be slightly cooler but still above normal for Thanksgiving.

The weather should also cooperate for upcoming football games in Colorado including Air Force and CSU playing at the Academy on Thursday afternoon and the Broncos taking the Steelers at Mile High Sunday afternoon.

Now while Denver and the entire urban corridor stays dry, we do anticipate two round of snow in the mountains at the end of the week. The first round will be late Thursday into Friday morning with limited accumulation and likely few travel issues. The second round will bring heavier snow to the mountains from late Friday into Saturday. And we may see rain or snow in Denver by late Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.