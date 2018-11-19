  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Governor’s Mansion is getting a makeover for the holidays. Designers began decorating for the season on Monday.

The theme this year is “Colorado Through the Decades.” For the drawing room, that means a lesson about how women impacted Colorado in the years from 1908 to 1920.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 0 Governors Mansion Gets Holiday Makeover

(credit: CBS)

“Because they were able to vote, women with their influence, their power and their leisure time, they were able to affect change for Coloradans. They were able to look at child welfare and child labor laws, animal welfare, education. These were all causes that were really important in this time period,” said drawing room designer David Rote.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 230 Governors Mansion Gets Holiday Makeover

(credit: CBS)

All the decorations will be up when the Governor’s Mansion opens for tours Dec. 6.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 440 Governors Mansion Gets Holiday Makeover

(credit: CBS)

Additional Information from the Governor’s Mansion:

Free public tours will be offered Thursday through Sunday, December 6 through December 9 and December 13 through December 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. so that all may enjoy the history and beauty of Colorado’s Home. Tours will begin at the Eighth Avenue main gate. All guests are admitted on a first come, first served basis. The Governor’s Residence does not take reservations. Tours are at the pace of the visitor, and may last from 20 minutes to 45 minutes.

