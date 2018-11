GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The new fire chief for the City of Golden is no stranger to the dangers of wildfires, especially the kind that are happening now in California.

Alicia Welch served for the Los Angeles Fire Department for 26 years. She was named the new fire chief for the Golden Fire Department.

She’s also the first female fire chief for Golden.

Welch retired from her position in California last year and moved to Golden. That’s when she applied for the position.