DENVER (CBS4) — Are you looking for a Christmas present for the Rockies fan who has everything?

We’ve got your gift!

For sale today is a 1975 Boeing 727 that was once used by the local boys of summer.

The plane has been inactive since being sold by the team two years ago, according Eric Eckardt, president of the Florida-based aircraft brokerage Flight Source International.

“Ready To Fly, Great Maintenance/Operational History,” reads Flight Source’s ad on Controller.com, “66 Busines Class Seats, Available Immediately, Make Offer.”

The jet still has a purple stripe on its fuselage.

Inside, all the accoutrements of executive and team travel, including large leather seats with cupholders.

Eckardt told CBS4 Monday the craft has three sections. Unlike the civilian models, the ‘coach’ section is an upgrade.

But you will have to act fast — Eckardt says there are several interested foreign buyers and he expects an offer this week.

Or, in the words of AT&T SportsNet announcer Drew Goodman, “Take a good look, you won’t see it for long!”

Rockies personnel were not available Monday to speak about the plane or whether the team has purchased a replacement.