Centura Health Awarded Grant To Serve More Victims Of Sexual Assault, AbuseCentura Health is using a nearly $1 million grant to expand its services for victims of sexual assault and abuse. Centura says the expansion is in response to a growing need.

Golden's New Fire Chief Knows Dangers With Large WildfiresThe new fire chief for the City of Golden is no stranger to the dangers of wildfires, especially the kind that are happening now in California.

'We Forgive You': Mother Of Christopher Watts Speaks At Sentencing Hearing"We have loved you from the beginning and we still love you now," Cindy Watts said through her tears.

'You Heartless Monster': Shanann Watts' Father Testifies At Chris Watts SentencingA man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with two concurrent life sentences, on Monday. The sentencing hearing began with emotional victims' impact statements from the family.