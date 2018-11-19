  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to investigate a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 21st and Lawrence just after 4 p.m. That’s south of Coors Field.

pm copter monday frame 68051 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Coors Field

Police and hospital officials both confirm four people were shot, with one person killed at the scene. The other three were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center.

21st st shooting blumer video warning dead bodies frame 6167 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Coors Field

Earlier Monday afternoon, police tweeted that multiple people had been shot.

pm copter monday frame 64452 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Coors Field

What started the incident that led to the shooting is being investigated.

At least one witness says he saw two men talking, but one man then shot the other in the head and continued to shoot.

21st st shooting blumer video warning dead bodies frame 8261 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Coors Field

The area surrounding the shooting was cordoned off to traffic and residents.

Investigators say they do not have information to share of a suspect.

  1. Scott Murphy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    So Lawrence was spelled Lawrance…what streets are closed? Is there a suspect(s) still in the area? Is the area secure and safe now?

