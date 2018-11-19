DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to investigate a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened near 21st and Lawrence just after 4 p.m. That’s south of Coors Field.
Police and hospital officials both confirm four people were shot, with one person killed at the scene. The other three were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center.
Earlier Monday afternoon, police tweeted that multiple people had been shot.
What started the incident that led to the shooting is being investigated.
At least one witness says he saw two men talking, but one man then shot the other in the head and continued to shoot.
The area surrounding the shooting was cordoned off to traffic and residents.
Investigators say they do not have information to share of a suspect.
So Lawrence was spelled Lawrance…what streets are closed? Is there a suspect(s) still in the area? Is the area secure and safe now?