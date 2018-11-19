DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to investigate a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 21st and Lawrence just after 4 p.m. That’s south of Coors Field.

Witnesses like Willie Salone say the suspect didn’t seem to care there were many people nearby. Salone works nearby.

“I saw some guy walk up to another guy, I don’t know what went on, but after a while he started shooting. He shoots the guy he was talking to in the head. After that, he started shooting some more,” said Salone.

Both police and hospital officials said there were four victims, but at around 8:30 p.m. police officials updated saying there were in fact, five victims total. One of those people killed at the scene.

The other four were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center. Police say the victims are in stable condition, and their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Andrew Guzman’s car was parked nearby. He rushed over when he heard there was a shooting.

“My back windshield was shot out, and one of the bullets ended up in my back head rest,” he told CBS4.

.@DenverPolice say suspect at large in fatal shooting. This young man works near the scene- he was lucky he was away from his car at the time take a listen: @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/SBxkQ5gECH — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) November 20, 2018

Earlier Monday afternoon, police tweeted that multiple people had been shot.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2018

What started the incident that led to the shooting is being investigated.

“It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible,” Salone said.

Investigators say they do not have information to share of a suspect. They say this was an isolated incident, and there is no major threat to the public.

The area surrounding the shooting was cordoned off to traffic and residents.