Filed Under:21st Avenue, Denver Police, Lawrence Street, Local TV, Shooting Investigation

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to investigate a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 21st and Lawrence just after 4 p.m. That’s south of Coors Field.

pm copter monday frame 68051 Absolutely Horrible: 1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Near Coors Field

Witnesses like Willie Salone say the suspect didn’t seem to care there were many people nearby. Salone works nearby.

I saw some guy walk up to another guy, I don’t know what went on, but after a while he started shooting. He shoots the guy he was talking to in the head. After that, he started shooting some more,” said Salone.

Both police and hospital officials said there were four victims, but at around 8:30 p.m. police officials updated saying there were in fact, five victims total. One of those people killed at the scene.

21st st shooting blumer video warning dead bodies frame 6167 Absolutely Horrible: 1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Near Coors Field

(credit: CBS)

The other four were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center. Police say the victims are in stable condition, and their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Andrew Guzman’s car was parked nearby. He rushed over when he heard there was a shooting.

“My back windshield was shot out, and one of the bullets ended up in my back head rest,” he told CBS4.

Earlier Monday afternoon, police tweeted that multiple people had been shot.

pm copter monday frame 64452 Absolutely Horrible: 1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Near Coors Field

What started the incident that led to the shooting is being investigated.

“It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible,” Salone said.

Investigators say they do not have information to share of a suspect. They say this was an isolated incident, and there is no major threat to the public.

21st st shooting blumer video warning dead bodies frame 8261 Absolutely Horrible: 1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Near Coors Field

(credit: CBS)

The area surrounding the shooting was cordoned off to traffic and residents.

Comments
  1. Scott Murphy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    So Lawrence was spelled Lawrance…what streets are closed? Is there a suspect(s) still in the area? Is the area secure and safe now?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s