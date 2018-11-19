Filed Under:Rhodes Scholarship, Serene Singh, University of Colorado
Serene Singh (credit: University of Colorado Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A University of Colorado senior is the first woman from the school to win a Rhodes scholarship and the first CU student since 1993 to be selected for the honor.

Serene Singh of Colorado Springs was one of 32 American students selected to study at Oxford University by the Rhodes Trust on Sunday.

The group includes more women than any other previous year and almost half of the recipients are either immigrants or first-generation Americans.

Singh told the Daily Camera that can humanize people who are often stereotyped and be more inclusive of people “who aren’t always invited to the table.”

She plans to pursue master’s degrees in criminology and criminal justice and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation at Oxford.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s