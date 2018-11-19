  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Local TV, Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Minor League baseball team has a new name and mascot. None of the names the team asked the public to vote on were chosen.

Rocky Mountain Vibes was ultimately chosen.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The new mascot and logo all have to do with ‘smores and roasting marshmallows. Team leaders say the name represents the area’s love for the outdoors.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“I think it reflects what we like about living here, all the vibes we get from being in the Rocky Mountains, having the ability to camp, bike, hike, all that sort of thing. So I think it’s an appropriate name,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The team says they considered the names they asked the public to vote on and those votes helped lead them to the new name.

