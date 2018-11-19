  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Fort Lupton, Halliburton, Local TV, Weld County
(credit: CBS)

By Laura Phillips

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – During a packed city council meeting on Monday night, councilors voted 4-1 to deny Halliburton’s request for a permit to build a helipad in Fort Lupton. Many neighbors spent months rallying against the oil company’s plan.

haliburton helicopter transfer frame 0 City Council Rejects Oil Company’s Request For Helipad

(credit: CBS)

After the vote, the neighbors left the meeting happy and relieved.

ft lupton helicopters 10pkg transfer frame 1058 City Council Rejects Oil Company’s Request For Helipad

(credit: CBS)

Halliburton applied for the permit with plans to use two large helicopters to transport crews to and from the drill site. They’d fly between 4 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 10 p.m, at least six times a day.

The company claims helicopters would be safer for employees who currently travel by bus, and it would reduce traffic congestion.

ft lupton helicopters 10pkg transfer frame 416 City Council Rejects Oil Company’s Request For Helipad

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors were worried about noise, property values, the well-being of livestock, environmental impacts and public safety. They eventually hired an attorney, Jim Campbell.

Several neighbors say they are not anti-oil and gas. Rather, they want to see their local government do more research on the project so big oil doesn’t overtake their small town.

standing room City Council Rejects Oil Company’s Request For Helipad

(credit: CBS)

“That’s what we’re asking them to do,” Campbell said. “There has to be mitigation studies on vibration, mitigation studies on fumes, on waste. They’re going to be tracking dust. They’re going to be landing in potentially contaminated sites and bringing that back into the city. There’s a lot of things they haven’t looked at in this.”

