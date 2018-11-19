  • CBS4On Air

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Salida Fire Department had their hands full on Saturday when an (angry) buck got stuck in some Christmas decorations.

They say the buck walked through Holiday Park when his antlers got tangled up in some rope. Fortunately, firefighters were able to cut the rope to set the animal free.

They say his antlers still had rope intertwined, but he was able to get away.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the rope will likely stay there until the animal sheds his antlers sometime next year.

