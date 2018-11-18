  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

By Zack Kelberman

CARSON, Calif. (247 SPORTS) – Royce Freeman, who?

phillip lindsay WATCH: Phillip Lindsay Busts 41 Yard Touchdown Run

(credit: CBS)

Despite the return of Denver’s one-time starting running back, Royce Freeman, counterpart Phillip Lindsay is continuing to shine. Lindsay took to the house a 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Los Angeles.

Check out the score, which gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead.

Lindsay’s long TD came immediately after the Broncos successfully executed a fake punt with Colby Wadman.

Lindsay, having begun the season as the Broncos’ strict third-down RB, took 35 totes for 155 rushing yards over the past two games in Freeman’s absence, adding five receptions for 41 yards as a Swiss-army knife. This, after becoming the third UDFA in NFL history to post 100 scrimmage yards in debut (Week 1), and collect the most rushing yards by a rookie in their first start in team history (Week 8).

The former Colorado stud is who Denver thought he was: durable, dependable, and dynamic.

“It’s been two months and he’s been healthy,” head coach Vance Joseph said Monday. “He’s a shifty runner, so he has not taken direct contact—except for [Texans S] Kareem Jackson last week in the flat (laughs). That was his first big hit he’s taken. He’s a durable guy. He’s got great flexibility, doesn’t take direct contact, he runs behind his pads and he’s a really good inside runner. It’s been two months. It’s not a fluke. It is what it is, he’s a pretty good football player.”

