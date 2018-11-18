CARSON, Calif. (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay paid tribute to a tradition popularized by the running back who used to wear the same number on his jersey as him.

The Broncos exceptional rookie scored late in the Broncos dramatic 23-22 win over the Chargers at StubHub Center in Los Angeles and for his celebration he gave a Mile High Salute.

The tradition dates back to the late 1990s when Terrell Davis was the star of the Broncos backfield and frequently gave the salute.

Lindsay decided to pay homage to Davis with the gesture on Sunday after his second touchdown.

Watch it from another angle below:

Lindsay is wearing #30, Davis’s old number. He requested permission for the jersey number before the season started and Davis told him he had his blessings. Earlier in the game when Lindsay scored his first TD, Davis showed how impressed he is with Lindsay with the following tweet:

