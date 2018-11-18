BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The University of Colorado Boulder has parted ways with Mike MacIntyre, the school’s head football coach, according to multiple reports. The Buffs have lost six straight games after winning their first five games of the 2018 season.

Last week, when asked if his job was on the line given the recent losing streak, MacIntyre responded: “I don’t think my job is in jeopardy. But you have to win games.”

CU Athletic Director Rick George issued a statement on Tuesday about speculation over MacIntyre’s tenure with the team.

“We do not comment on speculation or unsubstantiated rumors with anonymous sources. Let me just say I have made no decisions regarding the future of the football program.

“As I’ve stated in the past, we continually evaluate all aspects of all of our 17 intercollegiate sport programs.”

MacIntyre helped lead the Buffs to a Pac-12 championship game berth in 2016. He also was named National Coach of the Year.