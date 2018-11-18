  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a dry and quiet stretch of weather leading up to Thanksgiving Day with just some occasional clouds passing through.

We’ll also enjoy a warming trend with temperatures running a little above normal by Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday a new weather system will begin to influence the state with snow returning to the mountains on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s possible to see some snow showers in Denver and on the eastern plains by the last half of the upcoming weekend.

We’ll keep a close eye on that forecast for you since this coming Saturday and Sunday are two very busy travel days.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

