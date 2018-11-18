  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Flight Attendants, Frontier Airlines, Local TV, Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines flight attendants say they’re ready to strike. The group has been negotiating with the airline for a new contract.

On Friday, the flight attendants voted to authorize a strike, however that doesn’t mean they’ll walk off the job anytime soon.

A strike would only happen if federal mediators decide there is no hope the two side will come to an agreement.

Last week, Frontier’s pilots reached a tentative agreement on a new contract after more than two years of negotiations.

