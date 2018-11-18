  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Thanksgiving travelers will have no problems getting around Colorado by land or air as the busy travel week gets underway.

Ample sunshine and dry conditions are anticipated statewide through Wednesday.

Things will begin to change during the day on Thursday as a weather system moves into the western United States.

It will spread clouds and snow into the mountains of Colorado by the afternoon and evening hours on Thanksgiving Day.

A second weather system will move into the state sometime Saturday with another chance for snow in the mountains and potentially even for Denver and the eastern plains by late in the day.

Right now it appears the next two weather systems will be on the weak side but things can change so stay tuned for future updates.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

