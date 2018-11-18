  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Sunday, University of Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, announced the dismissal of the football team’s head coach Mike MacIntyre. The university hired MacIntyre in 2012 as the school’s 25th head coach.

mike macintyre Coach Macs Son Reacts To Dismissal From CU

Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In his six seasons, MacIntyre lead the Buffs to a 30-44 record. This year, the Buffs were off to a solid start with five consecutive starts and then ranked 18 in national standings.

The team has since lost the last six games including Saturday night’s loss against Utah.

gettyimages 867561022 master Coach Macs Son Reacts To Dismissal From CU

Wide receiver Jay MacIntyre #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes begins to celebrate after a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 28, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Shortly after the announcement, Jay MacIntyre, the coach’s son and a wide receiver on the team reacted to the news.

View this post on Instagram

As I look at this picture I see my coach, who happens to be my dad in the background running down the sidelines with his hands in the air. A coach who cared for his players deeply and changed the whole entire culture of Colorado football. Words can’t describe how awesome of a ride it’s been with you by my side at CU these past five years. We won the Pac 12 south, beat Nebraska in Lincoln and ultimately changed what people thought of the CU logo. No one will ever know how much you, me, and our whole family put into the program. Our hard work has payed off in ways that not everyone will see, but we know that we have given it our all. I love you coach and am FOREVER proud to be a MacIntyre.

A post shared by Jay MacIntyre (@jay_mac7) on

Kurt Roper has been named the interim head coach for the Buffs’ final game against California Golden Bears. CU hired Roper as the quarterbacks coach in January of 2018.

