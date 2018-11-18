BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Sunday, University of Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, announced the dismissal of the football team’s head coach Mike MacIntyre. The university hired MacIntyre in 2012 as the school’s 25th head coach.
In his six seasons, MacIntyre lead the Buffs to a 30-44 record. This year, the Buffs were off to a solid start with five consecutive starts and then ranked 18 in national standings.
The team has since lost the last six games including Saturday night’s loss against Utah.
Shortly after the announcement, Jay MacIntyre, the coach’s son and a wide receiver on the team reacted to the news.
As I look at this picture I see my coach, who happens to be my dad in the background running down the sidelines with his hands in the air. A coach who cared for his players deeply and changed the whole entire culture of Colorado football. Words can’t describe how awesome of a ride it’s been with you by my side at CU these past five years. We won the Pac 12 south, beat Nebraska in Lincoln and ultimately changed what people thought of the CU logo. No one will ever know how much you, me, and our whole family put into the program. Our hard work has payed off in ways that not everyone will see, but we know that we have given it our all. I love you coach and am FOREVER proud to be a MacIntyre.
Kurt Roper has been named the interim head coach for the Buffs’ final game against California Golden Bears. CU hired Roper as the quarterbacks coach in January of 2018.