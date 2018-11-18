BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Sunday, University of Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, announced the dismissal of the football team’s head coach Mike MacIntyre. The university hired MacIntyre in 2012 as the school’s 25th head coach.

In his six seasons, MacIntyre lead the Buffs to a 30-44 record. This year, the Buffs were off to a solid start with five consecutive starts and then ranked 18 in national standings.

The team has since lost the last six games including Saturday night’s loss against Utah.

Shortly after the announcement, Jay MacIntyre, the coach’s son and a wide receiver on the team reacted to the news.

Kurt Roper has been named the interim head coach for the Buffs’ final game against California Golden Bears. CU hired Roper as the quarterbacks coach in January of 2018.