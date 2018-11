COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new time-lapse video from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs shows construction of a new exhibit.

Work on the “Water’s Edge: Africa” is is set to wrap up in less than a year.

Construction for our new exhibit, Water's Edge: Africa, is coming along nicely! There is less than a year to go before our hippos, African penguins, lemurs and other species can call this place home! pic.twitter.com/0bCKtLGFbE — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) November 17, 2018

The zoo’s hippopotamus’, African penguins, lemurs and more species will call the new exhibit home.