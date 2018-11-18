HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Offensive guard Sam Jones was placed on the Denver Broncos active roster for the first time on Sunday.

The rookie lineman who the Broncos drafted in the sixth round recently visited his old high school in Colorado — ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch — to see how things are going with the Grizzlies.

“This is my old stomping grounds,” Jones told CBS4. I have a lot of good memories here.”

Jones first met up with some former teachers and shared some handshakes and hugs.

“He’s made us so proud not so much about him playing football but getting his degree at Arizona State in three years and … becoming a captain and the leadership role he’s taken,” teacher Mr. White said.

After that, Jones attended a practice and got to see the Grizzlies prepare for their next game in the snow.