  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Sam Jones

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Offensive guard Sam Jones was placed on the Denver Broncos active roster for the first time on Sunday.

sam jones 7 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

The rookie lineman who the Broncos drafted in the sixth round recently visited his old high school in Colorado — ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch — to see how things are going with the Grizzlies.

sam jones 5 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

sam jones 6 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

“This is my old stomping grounds,” Jones told CBS4. I have a lot of good memories here.”

sam jones 3 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

Jones first met up with some former teachers and shared some handshakes and hugs.

sam jones 2 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

sam jones 1 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

“He’s made us so proud not so much about him playing football but getting his degree at Arizona State in three years and … becoming a captain and the leadership role he’s taken,” teacher Mr. White said.

sam jones 4 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

Jones with White (credit: CBS)

After that, Jones attended a practice and got to see the Grizzlies prepare for their next game in the snow.

sam jones 9 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

sam jones 8 Broncos Rookie Sam Jones Visits His Colorado High School

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s