DENVER (CBS4) – A decades-old Thanksgiving tradition continued on Saturday. The community came together for the annual Daddy Bruce Food Basket Giveaway.

The cold didn’t keep the volunteers from handing out boxes of holiday meals to families in need. The tradition, 54 years in the making, carries on the legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph who began donating Thanksgiving meals to Denver families in 1964.

“His name will live on as long as people share in this event… It’s all year round that we do this,” said Rev. Ronald Wooding, a spokesman for Denver Feed a Family Foundation.

The foundation has carried on the tradition and hopes to feed more than 5,000 families this year.

Find out how you can help at www.DenverFeedAFamily.org