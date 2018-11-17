  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Daddy Bruce Food Basket Giveaway, Daddy Bruce Randolph, Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway, Local TV, Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – A decades-old Thanksgiving tradition continued on Saturday. The community came together for the annual Daddy Bruce Food Basket Giveaway.

daddy bruce baskets 5vo transfer frame 0 54 Year Old Thanksgiving Tradition Lives On In Denver

(credit: CBS)

The cold didn’t keep the volunteers from handing out boxes of holiday meals to families in need. The tradition, 54 years in the making, carries on the legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph who began donating Thanksgiving meals to Denver families in 1964.

daddy bruce baskets 5vo transfer frame 167 54 Year Old Thanksgiving Tradition Lives On In Denver

(credit: CBS)

“His name will live on as long as people share in this event… It’s all year round that we do this,” said Rev. Ronald Wooding, a spokesman for Denver Feed a Family Foundation.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The foundation has carried on the tradition and hopes to feed more than 5,000 families this year.

Find out how you can help at www.DenverFeedAFamily.org

