SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Copper Mountain was added to the list of resorts opening for the 2018 season.

Copper has 25 trails open now. The new American Eagle Gondola is expected to debut on Thanksgiving.

Kicking off the season with a bang! Thanks to everyone who came out. If you missed out today, join us this weekend for more fun! Shot 100% Using @GoPro #gopro #GoProHERO7

📹: Curtis DeVore pic.twitter.com/X7tlqQFXfi — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) November 17, 2018

Beaver Creek Resort opened on Saturday — early at that.

An early opening and lots of excitement! #BeaverCreek #GoPro Make the most of your winter and #SeizeTheSeason with an Epic Pass. Buy before Nov. 18. https://t.co/GCUKxlpIFX pic.twitter.com/42Qj7ed3TW — Beaver Creek Resort (@beavercreekmtn) November 17, 2018

Steamboat is expected to open on Wednesday.