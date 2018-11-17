By Danielle Chavira

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven people were hurt after a fire broke out at a senior living apartment complex in Littleton Saturday morning.

South Metro firefighters and other authorities responded to the six-story complex on Windemere Street near Littleton Boulevard.

Authorities say one person was seriously hurt after jumping from their second floor balcony.

“There was one person that had trauma from jumping, traumatic injuries and other people who had smoke inhalation,” said Eric Hurst, a spokesman for South Metro Fire Rescue.

In all, 13 people were taken to the hospital; three of which are listed in serious condition. The remaining are listed in stable condition.

Hurst says some residents were evacuated, while others were told to stay at their units.

“There were other people located in upper floors away from the fire where the smoke conditions weren’t that bad, those residents were told to shelter in place and go to their balconies for fresh air because we knew the fire wouldn’t get to their location and that the smoke conditions would be improving,” he said.

The fire is now out, but some of the evacuated residents are staying in another building. A cause has not been determined.

Update – All evacuated residents are being sheltered at 5804 S. Datura St. This is considered a “MCI” mass casualty incident due to the number of patients and potential patients at this large senior housing building. Firefighters searching the building, fire contained to 1 unit. pic.twitter.com/Velpesv27W — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 17, 2018

Firefighters say 10 engines, four ladder trucks and 13 ambulances responded. A total of 100 first responders were at the scene.

This is not the first time the complex has dealt with a fire. Dozens of people were displaced by the fire in April of 2016.

Flames tore through the fourth floor of a different building within the same complex.

“The building that’s adjacent to this one on the west side, on Windemere Street, had a fire a couple of years ago, similar in nature where had a building full of smoke and a lot of people who weren’t able to get out on their own,” Hurst said.

