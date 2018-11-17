By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The eastern half of Colorado is feeling cold and wintry today thanks to an arctic cold front that moved through.

Behind it we’ll see freezing drizzle and light snow showers off and on for much of the day. Most areas should eventually change over to all snow.

Because there is the potential for icy travel due to the wintry mix of precipitation and falling temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large part of northern and northeast Colorado until midnight.

The western side of the state will not really be impacted too much by this system but there will be some mountain snow showers if you are planning to go ski, mainly along and north of Highway 50.

Looking ahead we’ll see rapid clearing on Sunday with a quiet start to the Thanksgiving week, which is perfect for starting your holiday travel!

