DENVER (CBS4) — Ground turkey that is now part of a national recall may have been among food given out out to needy Coloradans.

The Food Bank of the Rockies on Friday stated that some of the Jennie-O ground turkey products recalled in a USDA announcement Thursday may have been distributed in its mobile pantries.

“We are taking steps to ensure this information gets out for public safety,” said Janie Gianotsos, spokesperson for the Food Bank of the Rockies. “We just want everybody to check, even the people who don’t use food pantries.”

Four types of Jennie-O product totalling 91,388 pounds may be associated with an outbreak of salmonella. The USDA reports 164 cases of the disease in 35 states may be related to the product. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state health agencies, are trying to trace the products to the patients.

“Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys,” states the USDA recall. “Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.”

On its website, the Food Bank of the Rockies claims it and its partner agencies provide almost 49 million meals a year to homeless individuals, low-wage workers, children, seniors on fixed incomes and individuals with health issues.