16th Street Mall, Christkindl Market, Mile High Holidays, Skyline Park

DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays are in full swing along the 16th Street Mall in Denver.

The annual Christkindl Market is open now. Shoppers can enjoy holiday music, food and gifts at the Old World German Market.

chriskindl market 5vo transfer frame 377 Christkindl Market Helps Kick Off Holiday Spirit

(credit: CBS)

“The heated Festival Hall is open to the public and set up similarly to a German Bier hall filled with long wooden tables and bench seating. Patrons are invited to fill their steins with cold Bavarian style Biers, or perhaps a warm Glühwein or hot cocoa in a collectable traditional mug,” organizers said in a news release.

chriskindl market 5vo transfer frame 63 Christkindl Market Helps Kick Off Holiday Spirit

(credit: CBS)

chriskindl market 5vo transfer frame 160 Christkindl Market Helps Kick Off Holiday Spirit

(credit: CBS)

The Market is located at Skyline Park on 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street.

