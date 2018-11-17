DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays are in full swing along the 16th Street Mall in Denver.

The annual Christkindl Market is open now. Shoppers can enjoy holiday music, food and gifts at the Old World German Market.

“The heated Festival Hall is open to the public and set up similarly to a German Bier hall filled with long wooden tables and bench seating. Patrons are invited to fill their steins with cold Bavarian style Biers, or perhaps a warm Glühwein or hot cocoa in a collectable traditional mug,” organizers said in a news release.

The Market is located at Skyline Park on 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street.