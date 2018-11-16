By Dillon Thomas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman who was critically injured after a machine used at a construction site fell on her while she was working, is thanking the community for their support.

Leah Nixon, 30, suffered leg and spinal injuries, after a telehandler fell on her. She was helping build a home for the Habitat for Humanity organization in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“I’ve, almost, spent 100 days in the hospital,” Nixon told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I don’t know how you do it without support.”

Thanks to donations from strangers, Nixon has more financial support while she recovers at Craig Hospital in Englewood.

With the assurance of her sister and brother, Nixon created mugs and bracelets to sell. Most of the money from sales was set aside for her medical bills.

“Leah designed the lettering for a mug. I designed the leaves to go around it,” said Grace Nixon Peterson, Leah’s sister.

The mug reads “Keep Dancing.” The Nixon family enjoyed dancing together before Nixon’s injury. And, to continue her recovery in active ways, Nixon likes to dance, using the mobility she retained in her arms.

“Sibling dance parties in the kitchen are one of our favorite things to do,” Nixon Peterson said. “Even on the hardest days, we would turn on the music and have a dance party.”

“I don’t know why dance therapy isn’t a thing,” Nixon joked.

The fundraiser for Nixon raised more than $20,000.

After spending years of her life giving back to others, Nixon said it was a unique experience to receive from strangers.

“It is pretty humbling to be on the receiving end of all the love and support,” Nixon said. “The community really did come together for me. At the end of the day, you just have to say thank you, you know?”

Nixon said some of the funds from her fundraiser will also be sent to Africa, to find clean water sources for those in need.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.