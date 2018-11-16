By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly announced a new addition to the front office on Friday. Current WNBA champion Sue Bird will join Denver as a basketball operations associate.

“We are very excited to have Sue join our organization,” Connelly said. “Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still-active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective.”

Bird just finished her 16th season in the WNBA, earning her 11th all-star bid along with a third championship title. Bird, a New York native, attended the University of Connecticut where she won two national championships before being selected first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft.

“I’m really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best,” said Bird.

Bird currently ranks first in the WNBA in career games (508), career minutes played (16,173), and assists (2,831). Bird is also third in points (6,154) and three-pointers made (855), and fifth in steals (652).

