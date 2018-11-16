DENVER (CBS4) – Air travelers who leave their cars parked in one of the remote shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have a new option that should make their busy travel day a little easier.

Instead of having to lug suitcases onto the shuttle buses at the Pikes Peak Lot and the Mt. Elbert Lot and bring them in to the airline counter, travelers can now check their bags and get their boarding passes at the lots. It works like curbside checking and it’s a free service (but travelers will still have to pay whatever bag fees they may owe).

The service is called Bags and it made its debut on Thursday.

“I think it’s great. It really is convenient and really fast. So you don’t have to wait in line. You can just go right through. Fantastic,” traveler Laura Cooper told CBS4.

It’s only available for travelers on domestic flights on Southwest, United, Delta and American Airlines and it’s available daily starting at 2 a.m. On Friday’s it is available until 7 p.m. and every other day the service shuts down at 4 p.m.

Get more information at diaparking.maketraveleasier.com/Kiosk