DENVER (CBS4) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is now underway for the 2018 holiday season. Bell ringers will be seen at various grocery stores through Christmas Eve.

The campaign hopes to raise $1.2 million dollars. Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign pays for programs and services including meals, toys and other holiday support for those in need.

The money also helps fund for food pantries, social services, and education programs throughout the year.

It’s a critical source of funding for the Salvation Army so if you have a donation to make – no matter how small – please consider helping out.

