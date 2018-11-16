By Jamie Leary

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman accused of killing a well-known Denver artist will likely be taking her case to trial. In court Tuesday, Dominique Cain, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of Nancy Condit, 64.

Cain faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the accident.

She’s accused of striking Condit in July. Condit was walking her bike across South Downing Street and East Cornell Avenue in Englewood when she was hit.

Police say witnesses confirmed the license plate number which led them to Cain. According to arresting documents, Cain agreed to turn herself in but asked if she could wait until the following day since it was her birthday. She was arrested later that evening.

Cain was driving without a valid license. This was not the first time she was driving without one. She has a lengthy criminal history involving driving infractions.

In court Tuesday, Cain’s attorney said there would be no comment. Cain entered and exited the courthouse covering her face with her jacket.

Condit’s sister in law was in court Friday and said she intends to follow the proceedings to until the end.

“The reality is that a life was taken so unnecessarily and there was not responsible action on the road and I continue to say I want her off the road and I want some peace for my family,” said Jill Caplin.

Caplin said it’s difficult to see Cain in court but said she will happily sit through a trial. She wants an explanation for what happened.

“Just seeing her face to face [is hard].Having a couple holidays without Nancy has been tough but I’m very relieved that it’s moving forward and there’s no more continuation,” said Caplin.

The trial is set for four to five days in April. There is still a chance that Cain could take a plea agreement.

