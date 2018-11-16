By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will start with mountain wave clouds that look like UFO’s along much of the Front Range. Skies will at least partially clear by the afternoon but by then clouds associated with our next storm system will start moving south into our area. The result will be a “partly sunny” and dry day with highs in the lower 60s around Denver, Boudler, and Fort Collins.

In the high country it will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday – blue bird conditions for opening day at Monarch and Copper Mountain – the ninth and tenth ski areas to open in Colorado this season. A total of 12 ski areas will be open this weekend after Beaver Creek and Purgatory open on Saturday.

Looking ahead to Saturday, it will be a powder day at many of the ski areas while Denver and the Front Range experience either freezing drizzle, a mix of freezing drizzle and snow or perhaps just light snow in the morning. Then all snow in the afternoon with minor accumulation. Most areas along the urban corridor will end up with less than 4 inches of rather wet snow.

Saturday will also be significantly colder with highs only in the 20s in the metro. It should actually be a bit warmer in the mountains with 30s in much of Summit County for example. Plan on chilly and snowy weather if you’re heading to the CU or CSU games on Saturday.





For Sunday, plan on a return of sunny skies but temperatures will struggle to climb. Highs will be in the 40s. Then 50s for most of next week including the lead up to Thanksgiving. We expect no weather related issues for traveling by car or air anywhere in our region for the holiday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.