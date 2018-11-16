By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – The bye week is over and the Denver Broncos are finally back in action. The Orange and Blue will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers who are on a six-game winning streak. The Broncos are looking for their first road win in the AFC West division since 2015. Here’s what they need to do to beat the red-hot Chargers.

1. Stop Melvin Gordon

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is having a tremendous season. A dual threat from the backfield, Gordon has rushed for 672 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 361 yards and four scores. Also, he’s found the end zone in seven straight games. The good news, the Broncos defense has not given up more than 50 yards to a running back in the last three games.

2. Get To Phillip Rivers

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers is off to his best start in his career. The 15-year veteran has thrown for 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Rivers has also enjoyed a clean pocket. He’s been sacked 13 times, which is the fourth lowest in the league. Von Miller is has sacked Rivers 15 times, the most in his career. The next sack for Miller would give him 100 sacks (including postseason) for his career.

3. Win On First Down

The Chargers put opposing defenses on their heels with their success on first down. Los Angeles averages 7.6 yards on per first-down play. That’s tops in the NFL. Phillip Rivers has a passer rating of 119.4 on first down, which is third best in the league. If the Broncos can force the Chargers into third down and long plays, they will have the advantage. Los Angeles converts on only 34% of their third downs, which is 27th in the NFL.

4. Get The Lead And Hold Onto It

The Broncos have had a lead in five of the six losses this year. That has to change. Denver’s offense has scored four touchdowns when holding onto the lead. All those came in the Broncos 45-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos will have to find a way how to get better production from their offense if they want to beat the Chargers.