NEW YORK (AP) – Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of raw turkey in an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

The recall is the first tied to an outbreak the U.S. Department of Agriculture says is widespread. It has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Regulators did not say how many of those people were exposed to Jennie-O products. They say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

(Photo Courtesy: USDA)

The raw ground turkey products items were produced on September 11, 2018. They had a use-by date of October, but could still be in freezers.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

The products were shipped to stores nationwide.

Regulators say the product should be thrown away.

Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting and stomach cramps.

