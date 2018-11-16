  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Slime

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kids will soon be able to eat and play with their food. Jell-O Play on Thursday introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions.

jello edible slime Play With Your Food: Jell O Introduces Edible Slime

(Photos: Business Wire)

Jell-O Play’s slime comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties. All customers have to do is add water and each canister makes two batches of slime. The company says it easily washes away with soap and warm water.

Jell-O says it launched Jell-O Play in the summer “to inspire families to engage in free play and fun.”

Edible slime will be available in select retailers in December or can be preordered online. Amazon is selling it for $9.99 and the website states it will be released on Dec. 1.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

