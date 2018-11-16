  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– It may have been named the best airport in America by the Wall Street Journal, but the fact is, the Denver International Airport is under construction, which is making everything more difficult.

dia preps 6pkg frame 210 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

Passenger John Fervier found that out the hard way.

“It’s a little difficult, it was confusing for the rental car bus driver who dropped us off on the other side,” Fervier said while walking from inside the terminal to the outside in order to get back inside again.

dia preps 6pkg frame 350 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

If you’re trying to get from here to there… well, that may not work anymore.

dia preps 6pkg frame 680 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

“We had to come outside walk down the sidewalk it’s a little confusing,” he said hurrying to make his plane.

dia preps 6pkg frame 240 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

Maps are posted for the best ways to get around the terminal. If you find your way to the security screening area, there are certain things the TSA wants you to know about carrying on the plane. You cannot bring grenades on the plane.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1806 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

You can bring an apple pie, you cannot bring a throwing star on board, but you can bring cookies. You cannot bring swords, you can bring stuffing.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1366 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

Harold McCurdy, the TSA lead officer at DIA, displayed all sorts of forbidden items on Friday.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1213 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

“This one that looks like a pager is actually a stun gun,” he said.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1170 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

It was among the items confiscated. Guns are not allowed unless properly checked even replicas.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1896 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

More than 100 people have been arrested so far this year for trying to bring contraband items on board airplanes.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1696 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

McCurdy showed off another tricky item, “Here what looks like a lipstick, you remove it and it’s actually a knife.”

dia preps 6pkg frame 2292 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

The TSA asks that you don’t wrap your presents and take your snacks out of the bags. And perhaps it’s best to leave your brass knuckles at home.

dia preps 6pkg frame 2437 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

If you are thinking of taking the RTD A Line to DIA this weekend you should be aware it will not be running from 3 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. Buses will be running those routes instead.

dia preps 6pkg frame 1486 DIA Shows Off Contraband As Busy Travel Season Begins

(credit: CBS)

LINK: RTD A Line

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

