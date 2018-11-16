Filed Under:Denver Police, Drunk Driving, DUI, Local TV, MADD

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are teaming up to help limit the number of DUIs this holiday season.

Authorities say the deadliest DUI crashes happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

(credit: CBS)

To help stop that trend, police are stepping up patrols over the next few weeks.

A total of 20 patrol cars will also display the MADD red ribbon in honor of victims and survivors.

(credit: CBS)

“If you know you’re unable to operate your vehicle, take Uber, take a taxi, take a ride share; take anything but getting behind the wheel,” said a man who lost his son by an impaired driver.

(credit: CBS)

Some 44 agencies across Colorado are participating in the campaign.

