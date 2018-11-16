  • CBS4On Air

By Dominic Garcia

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– If you ever wonder if your vote counts, look no further that Castle Rock’s recent mayoral election. The winner, Jason Gray, ended up winning by just 57 votes.

“The town and county had the most votes ever and I think that means something,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

castle rock mayoral election 10pkg frame 143 Castle Rock Mayor Wins By 57 Votes

(credit: CBS)

After Election Day, Randy Reed had a two vote lead over Jason Gray in the Castle Rock race for mayor. That triggered a recount election.

After military ballots were counted, Gray won by 57 votes. Because of the margin of error, there will not be a recount.

reed gray castle rock Castle Rock Mayor Wins By 57 Votes

(credit: CBS)

“My wife, she just kept saying you got to keep the faith, you got to keep believing. And after the first night I was like I don’t know,” said Gray.

This is the first election for mayor of Castle Rock in 30 years and Gray says both of his opponents couldn’t have run more professional campaigns. He also said in the beginning, they all agreed to keep the race positive.

castle rock mayoral election 10pkg frame 919 Castle Rock Mayor Wins By 57 Votes

(credit: CBS)

“The town kind of embraced that. National politics can get pretty ugly, so it is nice to keep the local politics pretty nice,” he said.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

