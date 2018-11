DENVER (CBS4) – Police found a burglar suspect on Friday morning in downtown Denver after several hours of searching.

A report of a break-in came in just after 1 a.m. at an apartment building at 19th and Lawrence Street. Officers quickly shut down the area around the building as the search for the suspect began.

Some residents had to evacuate during the police operation.

Police said the suspect is a male but didn’t provide any further description.