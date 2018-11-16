Filed Under:Bruce Randolph School, Colorado State University, CSU, Equine Therapy, Fort Collins, Local TV, National Western Complex, Temple Grandin Equine Center

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Alexandra is a student at Bruce Randolph School in Denver but her classroom on Friday is an arena and her teacher is a horse.

“Sometimes we groom them. Like brush them or just clean their fur off,” said Alexandra.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 513 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

Alexandra is a student with special needs. She’s learning how to take care of and ride a horse as well as valuable life lessons.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 1545 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

“It helps them to build confidence, teamwork, leadership, as well as learning horsemanship skills,” said Debbie Mogor, the coordinator for the Temple Grandin Equine Center.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 1441 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

For over a year now, The Temple Grandin Equine Center at CSU has collaborated with Denver Public Schools, The Laradon School and other community organizations to bring therapeutic riding to Denver students with disabilities.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 317 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

This program provides physical, cognitive and emotional benefits to the students, even if at first they might be a little apprehensive to work with such a big animal.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 1886 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

“It’s so fun to watch them when they first come in they are just very apprehensive and nervous because these are big animals,” said Mogor.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 1241 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

Alexandra says she really enjoys working with the horses.

horse therapy 5pkg frame 1039 Students With Special Needs Take A Break From Class For Equine Therapy

(credit: CBS)

Mogor says she’s seen how much the program has helped students like Alexandra, “That helps you to be able to manage things in your own life. Things that are difficult.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s