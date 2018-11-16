  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Breckenridge, Breckenridge Art, Breckenridge Troll, Isak Heartstone, Summit County

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) – A wooden troll that proved to be too popular in a Colorado ski resort town is gone but it’s possible he could find another home there.

troll Dismantled Breckenridge Troll Could Get Another Home

A hiker on Thursday at the spot where Isak Heartstone used to sit (credit: CBS)

Workers in Breckenridge used a chainsaw and backhoe to remove the 15-foot sculpture known as Isak Heartstone Thursday. The Summit Daily News reports that most of the work created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo was discarded or recycled but that some pieces were saved and put in storage in hopes of installing the sculpture somewhere else.

troll 21 Dismantled Breckenridge Troll Could Get Another Home

(credit: Carl Scofield)

Town manager Rick Holman said officials are talking to Dambo and considering some possibilities but said nothing was imminent.

breck troll 1 Dismantled Breckenridge Troll Could Get Another Home

(credit CBS)

The work was installed on a hiking trail for a summer arts festival. Since then, throngs of troll-seekers have caused problems for nearby homeowners.

