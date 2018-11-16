  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche, Colorado Avalanche, Local TV, NHL, Nicklas Backstrom

DENVER (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal 22 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night.

Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly also scored for the Capitals, and Pheonix Copley stopped 24 shots.

Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg scored for the Avalanche.

With 2:44 left in the third period, Ian Cole fired a shot from between the circles that glanced off Copley’s pads. The puck trickled out to the right side of the net, where Wilson tied it at 2.

The Capitals ended it on a 4-on-3 power play. Backstrom was left uncovered for a clean shot in the high slot that beat former Capital goalie Philipp Grubauer on his stick side. Backstrom also had an assist.

With the score tied at 1, Tom Wilson started a rush and passed the puck ahead to Backstrom, who dished off to the streaking Ovechkin. He split defenders and let loose a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that sailed over Grubauer’s glove at 18:29 of the second.

Smith-Pelly pulled Washington Even 8:55 into the second off a cross-ice pass from Chandler Stephenson.

Colorado just missed adding a goal from Mark Barberio when his shot glanced off the right post at 11:01 of the second.

NOTES: T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Braden Holtby were ruled out for the game against the Avalanche because of upper body injuries. They are all listed as day to day. … The Avs remain one win shy of their 1,000th victory since moving to Denver from Quebec in 1995. The Avs 999 wins in that span include 897 in the regular season and 102 in the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Play at Montreal on Monday night.

Avalanche: Visit Anaheim on Sunday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s