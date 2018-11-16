  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– Tom Petersen and his wife Angie have had one constant through their marriage, Colorado Avalanche hockey.

“My wife, she’s been a Peter Forsberg fan forever,” said Tom.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 363 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

Tom Petersen (credit: CBS)

“I’m a huge fan! I’ve always loved his style. He’s fantastic. My hockey idol,” said Angie, who wears the number 21 on every hockey team she plays on.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 723 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: Petersen Family)

Friday night, the Petersens got the opportunity of a lifetime. They dropped the puck to start the Avs game as the team and UCHealth teamed up for the Hockey Fights Cancer night.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 2078 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: Altitude)

Tom started feeling pain in his arm in early 2014, but it wasn’t until an MRI showed a cancerous mass within his bone.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1572 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: Petersen Family)

“It had eaten through the bone and that’s what myeloma does, it lives in your bone marrow and just ate through it to the point it broke,” he said.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1422 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: CBS)

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare, incurable blood cancer.

“We knew this was really where we needed to come to get treated properly,” he said about UCHealth.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 910 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: CBS)

He’s been receiving near constant chemotherapy since his diagnosis.

“I’m doing pretty well, we’ve been on the same therapy for about a year now,” Tom said.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1087 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: CBS)

A few years ago, Tom’s received a new doctor. A myeloma specialist was hired by the hospital and took over Tom’s treatments. His name: Peter Forsberg.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 2747 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: Altitude)

“We like to get people back to as much as their daily life as we can,” said UCHealth Oncologist Dr. Peter Forsberg. “He and Angie are hockey fans and they thought this was just the coolest thing that the new doctor was going to be Peter Forsberg.”

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1771 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: CBS)

“I thought this has got to be a good sign. To have my absolute favorite hockey player be the name of our oncologist seemed like this is a good omen,” Angie said.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1893 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: Altitude)

“He’s our Peter Forsberg in our life. He’s our hero,” said Tom.

dr peter forsberg 10pkg frame 1861 Avs Fan Drops Puck For Hockey Fights Cancer Night During Myeloma Battle

(credit: CBS)

The Avs are auctioning off special jerseys worn before the hockey fights cancer.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

