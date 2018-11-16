  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Child Killed, East Kentucky, Local TV

By Jeff Gurney

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother is grieving after a tragic accident in Aurora.

Police say the woman accidently backed over her 1-year-old son in the family’s driveway on Friday.

It happened in the area of South Uravan Street and East Kentucky Avenue.

child hit 5vo frame 462 1 Year Old Killed In What Police Say Is Tragic Accident

(credit: CBS)

She immediately grabbed her child, put him in the car and called 911.

She started driving to the nearest hospital while on the phone with a 911 operator.

Police and EMS directed the mother to pull into a gas station at South Buckley Road and East Alameda Parkway.

Officers began to administer aid to the 1-year-old. The child died at the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s