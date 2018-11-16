By Jeff Gurney

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother is grieving after a tragic accident in Aurora.

Police say the woman accidently backed over her 1-year-old son in the family’s driveway on Friday.

It happened in the area of South Uravan Street and East Kentucky Avenue.

She immediately grabbed her child, put him in the car and called 911.

She started driving to the nearest hospital while on the phone with a 911 operator.

Police and EMS directed the mother to pull into a gas station at South Buckley Road and East Alameda Parkway.

Officers began to administer aid to the 1-year-old. The child died at the hospital.