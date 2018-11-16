By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – An award winning actress comes to Denver, a bit of bubbly, and a sweet slice of pie, all ingredients for a great weekend.

27th Annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo

Kick off the winter season at the 27th Annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo! Friday through Sunday head to the Colorado Convention Center for live entertainment and interactive exhibits. Tickets are $15.

The Pumpkin Pie 5K & 10K

The Pumpkin Pie 5K and 10K rolls through Denver Saturday. Enjoy the family fun run at City Park, then enjoy a sweet piece of pie at the finish line. Registration starts at $30

Tattered Cover Hosts Sally Field

Join Tattered Cover for a special evening with award winning actress, Sally Field. She’s in Denver to talk about the release of her new memoir “In Pieces.” Trinity Methodist Church is hosting the event Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29 dollars and include a copy of the book.

Brown Palace Champagne Cascade

Start the holiday season in style at the Brown Palace Hotel. The iconic Champagne Cascade takes place Sunday morning. Enjoy the stunning display of bubbly as it’s poured into the impressive two-story, six-thousand glass pyramid. Tickets are $20 dollars for adults, and $15 for kids. All proceeds benefit Historic Denver.

