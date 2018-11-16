Filed Under:4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend, Brown Palace, Champagne Cascade, Colorado Events, Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo, Denver events, Local TV, Pumpkin Pie Run, Sally Field, Tattered Cover, Weekend Events

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – An award winning actress comes to Denver, a bit of bubbly, and a sweet slice of pie, all ingredients for a great weekend.

ski expo 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

27th Annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo

Kick off the winter season at the 27th Annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo!  Friday through Sunday head to the Colorado Convention Center for live entertainment and interactive exhibits. Tickets are $15.

pumpkin pie3 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Pumpkin Pie 5K & 10K)

The Pumpkin Pie 5K & 10K

The Pumpkin Pie 5K and 10K rolls through Denver Saturday. Enjoy the family fun run at City Park, then enjoy a sweet piece of pie at the finish line. Registration starts at $30

sallyfield 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Tattered Cover Hosts Sally Field

Join Tattered Cover for a special evening with award winning actress, Sally Field. She’s in Denver to talk about the release of her new memoir “In Pieces.” Trinity Methodist Church is hosting the event Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29 dollars and include a copy of the book.

champagne cascade 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Brown Palace Champagne Cascade

Start the holiday season in style at the Brown Palace Hotel. The iconic Champagne Cascade takes place Sunday morning. Enjoy the stunning display of bubbly as it’s poured into the impressive two-story, six-thousand glass pyramid. Tickets are $20 dollars for adults, and $15 for kids. All proceeds benefit Historic Denver.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s