AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some children in Aurora got a promise to stay warm this winter thanks to a winter coat donation.

Volunteers with “Operation Warm” handed out new coats to all the children at Fulton Academy of Excellence on Thursday.

The children got to pick out their size and color.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“You can feel the spirits lift in the school. As the event goes on, these kids are so excited to get their brand new coats that is individual to them,” said Danielle Skinner with Operation Warm.

Operation Warm manufactures the coats that are given to the kids.