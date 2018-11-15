  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Fulton Elementary School, Local TV, Operation Warm, Winter Coats

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some children in Aurora got a promise to stay warm this winter thanks to a winter coat donation.

Volunteers with “Operation Warm” handed out new coats to all the children at Fulton Academy of Excellence on Thursday.

operation warm 5vo frame 109 Kids Get New Winter Coats Thanks To Operation Warm

(credit: CBS)

The children got to pick out their size and color.

operation warm 5vo frame 229 Kids Get New Winter Coats Thanks To Operation Warm

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“You can feel the spirits lift in the school. As the event goes on, these kids are so excited to get their brand new coats that is individual to them,” said Danielle Skinner with Operation Warm.

operation warm 5vo frame 742 Kids Get New Winter Coats Thanks To Operation Warm

(credit: CBS)

Operation Warm manufactures the coats that are given to the kids.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s