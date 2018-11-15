BREAKING NEWSOfficers shoot driver who allegedly reached for gun on Arapahoe Road
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Local TV, Methamphetamine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to six years in prison for smuggling methamphetamine into jail by having it hidden in food.

steven dagostino Deputy Who Smuggled Meth Into Jail In Mashed Potatoes Sentenced

Steven D’Agostino (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Steven D’Agostino was sentenced Wednesday. Investigators say the 35-year-old picked up drugs from inmates’ associates and then distributed the contraband at the jail.

The day D’Agostino was arrested, a woman dropped off a chicken meal from KFC for the deputy, and investigators found a balloon containing 7.5 grams of methamphetamine in the mashed potatoes.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s