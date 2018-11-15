By Dillon Thomas

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A food pantry and students worked together to make sure more than 50 area families won’t go hungry on Thanksgiving.

Students at Anastasis Academy and the Stepping Stones Food Pantry teamed up to get Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need.

The students, most of which are in fourth grade, raised money and hosted a food drive. By doing so, they were able to collect enough food to assemble 50 food baskets.

“We got a lot of donations,” said 11-year-old Jade.

The food was brought to the Stepping Stones Food Pantry by the students and assembled in to individual boxes. Stepping Stones is a non-profit organization, which is staffed by Coloradans living with disabilities and hearts to feed those in need.

“It just warms your heart to see a bunch of kids give their time and energy, and be selfless and serve other people,” said Addison Damon, teacher at Anastasis Academy. “To bring people together. Not just within our school, but within the community.”

Bryn Baldassari, Executive Director of Stepping Stones, said the students from Anastasis made the Thanksgiving baskets possible.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“We weren’t able to do it until the school came in,” Baldassari told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Baldassari said families are always grateful when they pick up the food baskets.

“They are very excited. And, some are in tears, who are just thankful for the food,” Baldassari said.

“(Giving) just makes me feel happy, that we get to make their day,” Jade said.

“It makes me feel really happy, thinking it might make someone else really happy,” said 10-year-old Bodie.

Students encouraged others to give to food pantries during times of need, especially during the holiday season.

“I think it would make them also happy, to make other people happy,” Bode said. “Because, the feeling of giving is better than receiving.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.