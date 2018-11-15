CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County deputies shot and injured a driver Thursday morning who they say reached for a weapon after he fled from the scene of an apparent domestic situation.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said in a series of tweets about the officer-involved shooting that just after 9 a.m. police responded to reports of a domestic incident near Arapahoe Road and Potomac Street. They said a man who was involved had a weapon and drove off from the scene in a car.

Less than a mile away, police stopped the car using a boxing tactic at the intersection of Arapahoe Road and South Dayton Street. After the suspect refused to get out of the car and apparently reached for the weapon, police shot him.

“We tried to get him to exit. He refused to comply to our commands to exit,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks. “Deputies attempted to break the window to get him out of the vehicle when he reached for a weapon.

The suspect was quickly taken to the hospital.

Diane Galvez, a witness who works nearby, told CBS4 officers fired multiple shots into the car.

“They were firing off about 20 rounds of gunfire,” said Galvez. “The person never exited the vehicle, thereafter they dragged him out of the vehicle and had him down on the ground and they were trying to revive him by CPR. About 10 minutes later the ambulance came and they took him away in the ambulance.”

At the shooting scene, bullet holes could be in the side of a white car that was surrounded by police cruisers and crime tape.

An officer sustained minor injuries in the incident and will be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arapahoe Road was shut down in both directions in the area and the closure is expected to last long into the afternoon.