By Mekialaya White

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s certainly starting to look festive in Denver, as “Mile High Holidays” kicks off for its 15th year.

City leaders kicked off the campaign on Thursday morning, which lasts into January. It celebrates classic traditions and its goal is to boost the Downtown Denver economy while helping people celebrate the holidays. Mile High Holidays features everything from festive parades, special events, hotel discounts, and more.

LINK: A Complete List of Mile High Holiday Events

“There’s plenty of fun things happening, from Zoo Lights and Blossoms of Light, Santa sightings, great holiday shows, to New Year’s Eve celebrations. There’s plenty of fun for all ages,” said Jayne Buck, Vice President of Tourism at Visit Denver.

CBS4 is a proud partner of the campaign.