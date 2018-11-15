By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cold front on Thursday means somewhat cooler temperatures compared to Wednesday. Highs will generally be 5-10 cooler which means mid and upper 50s Thursday afternoon for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. We may see a few mountain wave clouds develop along the Front Range but otherwise plan on mostly sunny skies.

There will also be some wind at times on Thursday. North winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the lower 60s which is almost 10 degrees above normal for the middle of November.

The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive Friday night into Saturday and will spread snow showers along the entire urban corridor on Saturday. Accumulation should be minor but certainly plan on snow if you’re going to the CU or CSU game.

